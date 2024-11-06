Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump to concede defeat in US election

Democrat congratulates Republican during phone call, discusses importance of peaceful transfer of power, aide says.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has called her rival, Republican Donald Trump, to concede defeat in the United States presidential election, a senior aide has said.

In Wednesday’s phone call, Harris congratulated Trump and also “discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power” and being a president for everyone in the country, her aide said.

Harris is due to deliver remarks in Washington, DC later on Wednesday, her first public speech since her projected loss to Trump in the November 5 race.

Trump, who has been convicted of felony charges, has comfortably cleared the 270 Electoral-vote threshold required to clinch the White House.

He is due to take office on January 20, 2025, returning to power four years after refusing to accept defeat to incumbent President Joe Biden.

More to come.