Donald Trump claims US election victory after winning key swing states

The Republican candidate is on the cusp of winning 270 Electoral College votes, per the Associated Press.

Former United States President Donald Trump has claimed victory over Vice President Kamala Harris after projected wins in key battleground states.

The Associated Press news agency called the swing states of Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania for Trump, leaving him on 267 Electoral College votes in the early hours of Wednesday, just three short of the 270 required to clinch the White House in the November 5 election.

AP has not called the presidential election formally for Trump, and Harris has not yet conceded, but the vice president does not appear to have a realistic pathway to the 270 threshold.

More to come.