What time do polls close in your state on Election Day in the US?
All across the US, American voters are headed to the polls. But the cut-off time to vote varies from state to state.
Months of campaigning. Hours of television advertisements. Towering stacks of leaflets and flyers. It’s all been leading up to this: November 5, otherwise known as Election Day in the United States.
Tuesday’s general elections will see hundreds of races unfold from coast to coast. There will be municipal elections. State-level elections. Federal elections.
All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are up for grabs. A third of the US Senate – or 34 offices – will also be on the ballot.
Then there’s the biggest prize of all: the presidency. With former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris neck and neck for the White House, the outcome is anyone’s guess.
But it all comes down to the votes. Which presidential candidate will earn the most, in the states where the races are tightest?
Tuesday is the final day to cast a ballot, and below, we’ve assembled a broad overview of when polling stations close in each of the 50 states, which span six time zones. Check it out:
Poll closing times
18:00 Eastern Standard Time (23:00 GMT)
- Indiana (majority of state)
- Kentucky (majority of state: counties that fall in the Eastern Time Zone)
19:00 Eastern Standard Time (00:00 GMT)
- Alabama (certain eastern areas, including parts of Chambers, Lee and Russell counties)
- Georgia
- Florida (majority of state)
- Indiana (counties including Gibson, Jasper, Lake, Laporte, Newton, Perry, Porter, Posey, Spencer, Starke, Vanderburgh and Warrick)
- Kentucky (western counties that fall within the Central Time Zone)
- New Hampshire (majority of state)
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Virginia
19:30 Eastern Standard Time (00:30 GMT)
- New Hampshire (Brookline and Kensington)
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- West Virginia
20:00 Eastern Standard Time
- Alabama (majority of state)
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida (western counties including Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Holmes, Jackson,
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington)
- Illinois
- Kansas (majority of state)
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan (majority of state)
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- New Hampshire (19 towns and one city)
- New Jersey
- North Dakota (eastern part of state)
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota (majority of state)
- Tennessee
- Texas (eastern part of state)
- Washington, DC
20:30 Eastern Standard Time
- Arkansas
21:00 Eastern Standard Time
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Iowa
- Kansas (western counties including Greeley, Hamilton, Sherman and Wallace)
- Louisiana
- Michigan (western counties including Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron and Menominee)
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- North Dakota (western part of state)
- South Dakota (17 counties in western part of state)
- Texas (western counties including El Paso and Hudspeth)
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
22:00 Eastern Standard Time
- Idaho (majority of state)
- Montana
- Nevada
- Oregon (parts of Malheur County)
- Utah
23:00 Eastern Standard Time
- California
- Idaho (counties including Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone)
- Oregon (most of the state)
- Washington
00:00 Eastern Standard Time, Wednesday
- Alaska (majority of state)
- Hawaii
01:00 Eastern Standard Time, Wednesday
- Alaska (Adak precinct in the Aleutian Islands)