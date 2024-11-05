What time do polls close in your state on Election Day in the US?

All across the US, American voters are headed to the polls. But the cut-off time to vote varies from state to state.

Months of campaigning. Hours of television advertisements. Towering stacks of leaflets and flyers. It’s all been leading up to this: November 5, otherwise known as Election Day in the United States.

Tuesday’s general elections will see hundreds of races unfold from coast to coast. There will be municipal elections. State-level elections. Federal elections.

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are up for grabs. A third of the US Senate – or 34 offices – will also be on the ballot.

Then there’s the biggest prize of all: the presidency. With former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris neck and neck for the White House, the outcome is anyone’s guess.

But it all comes down to the votes. Which presidential candidate will earn the most, in the states where the races are tightest?

Tuesday is the final day to cast a ballot, and below, we’ve assembled a broad overview of when polling stations close in each of the 50 states, which span six time zones. Check it out:

Poll closing times

18:00 Eastern Standard Time (23:00 GMT)

Indiana (majority of state)

Kentucky (majority of state: counties that fall in the Eastern Time Zone)

19:00 Eastern Standard Time (00:00 GMT)

Alabama (certain eastern areas, including parts of Chambers, Lee and Russell counties)

Georgia

Florida (majority of state)

Indiana (counties including Gibson, Jasper, Lake, Laporte, Newton, Perry, Porter, Posey, Spencer, Starke, Vanderburgh and Warrick)

Kentucky (western counties that fall within the Central Time Zone)

New Hampshire (majority of state)

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

19:30 Eastern Standard Time (00:30 GMT)

New Hampshire (Brookline and Kensington)

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

20:00 Eastern Standard Time

Alabama (majority of state)

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida (western counties including Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Holmes, Jackson,

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington)

Illinois

Kansas (majority of state)

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan (majority of state)

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire (19 towns and one city)

New Jersey

North Dakota (eastern part of state)

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota (majority of state)

Tennessee

Texas (eastern part of state)

Washington, DC

20:30 Eastern Standard Time

Arkansas

21:00 Eastern Standard Time

Arizona

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas (western counties including Greeley, Hamilton, Sherman and Wallace)

Louisiana

Michigan (western counties including Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron and Menominee)

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

North Dakota (western part of state)

South Dakota (17 counties in western part of state)

Texas (western counties including El Paso and Hudspeth)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

22:00 Eastern Standard Time

Idaho (majority of state)

Montana

Nevada

Oregon (parts of Malheur County)

Utah

23:00 Eastern Standard Time

California

Idaho (counties including Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone)

Oregon (most of the state)

Washington

00:00 Eastern Standard Time, Wednesday

Alaska (majority of state)

Hawaii

01:00 Eastern Standard Time, Wednesday