Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

Netanyahu says he has lost confidence in Gallant over the management of Israel’s ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, and appointed Israel Katz to succeed him.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he had lost confidence in Gallant over the management of Israel’s ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

“Over the past few months that trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defence minister,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by his office.

Shortly afterwards, Gallant said in a post on X that working to ensure Israel’s security would “always remain the mission of my life.”

