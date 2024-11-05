BREAKING,
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

Netanyahu says he has lost confidence in Gallant over the management of Israel’s ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Yoav Gallant during a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023. ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Gallant said Israel's security would remain his 'mission' [File: Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters]
Published On 5 Nov 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, and appointed Israel Katz to succeed him.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he had lost confidence in Gallant over the management of Israel’s ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

“Over the past few months that trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defence minister,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by his office.

Shortly afterwards, Gallant said in a post on X that working to ensure Israel’s security would “always remain the mission of my life.”

More to come…

Source: Al Jazeera

