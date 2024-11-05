Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon surpasses 3,000: Health Ministry

Ministry says 589 women and at least 185 children have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon over past 13 months.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have now killed more than 3,000 people in the 13 months since fighting erupted between Hezbollah and Israel along the southern Lebanese and northern Israeli border, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health has said.

The ministry said late on Monday that 3,002 have been killed and 13,492 injured since the beginning of Israel’s “aggression” against Lebanon.

The figures show that there were 589 women and at least 185 children among the 3,002 people killed so far, according to the ministry.

While Israel claims that hundreds of Hezbollah fighters have been killed in its attacks, witnesses and independent reports from bombed communities across Lebanon attest to the high number of civilian casualties from widespread and indiscriminate Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling.

UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, said last week that at least one child per day had been killed in Lebanon over the past month.

“Since October 4 of this year, at least one child has been killed and 10 injured daily,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

“Thousands more children who have survived the many months of constant bombings physically unscathed are now acutely distressed by the violence and chaos around them,” the agency said.

The mounting death toll comes as an estimated 1.2 million of Lebanon’s population of 5.8 million have been forcibly displaced from cities, towns and villages as well as neighbourhoods in the capital, Beirut, which Israel has bombed repeatedly and continues to issue forced evacuation orders.

In Israel, 72 people have been reported killed in Hezbollah attacks since October last year, a figure which includes at least 30 Israeli soldiers killed in fighting with the Lebanese armed group. More than 60,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the north of Israel.

A cessation in the fighting appears to be a long way off amid the rising number of deaths and destruction of Lebanese infrastructure and civilian property.

On Friday, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of blocking any progress in the negotiations towards a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

“Israeli statements and diplomatic signals received by Lebanon confirm the Israeli stubbornness in rejecting the proposed solutions and insisting on the approach of killing and destruction,” he said.

The AFP news agency verified video footage on Monday that showed massive detonations in a southern Lebanese border village, where a local official said hundreds of houses have been wiped out by Israel since last year.

The video, shared widely online, showed more than a dozen simultaneous detonations that ripped through Meiss el-Jabal and razed Lebanese homes to dust.

Similar aerial scenes of home demolitions have been captured from several border villages, including Mhaibib and Odaisseh since Israel sent ground troops into southern Lebanon in late September, AFP reports.

Houses covering lush hills are seen crumpling in a cloud of grey dust in the videos circulating widely online.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA), Israeli troops blew up buildings in at least seven border villages last month.

Monday’s video from Meiss el-Jabal showed large detonations near a vacated hospital in the village, mayor Abdul-Monhem Choukair said.

“Seventy percent of Meiss el-Jabal is destroyed,” the mayor said, adding that the “Israeli enemy’s goal is systematic destruction”.