Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 983
As the war enters its 983rd day, these are the main developments.
Published On 4 Nov 2024
Here is the situation on Monday, November 4:
Fighting
- Debris from destroyed Russian drones started park and grass fires in Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Monday. Emergency crews were dispatched, with no immediate reports of casualties.
- Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air defence units tried to repel a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, the military administration said on Monday. “Stay in shelters!” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration posted on Telegram.
- A Russian guided bomb attack late on Sunday, which hit a supermarket in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, injured four people. An earlier strike had hit a forested area of the city.
- Russia’s military said on Sunday its forces had taken control of the village of Vyshneve in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region as they pursue their advance towards the logistical centre of Pokrovsk.
- One man was killed by a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Belgorod region on Sunday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
- A second Taiwanese volunteer fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers against Russia has been killed, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday. The man was a member of Ukraine’s military legion of foreign fighters, the ministry said in a statement.
Diplomacy
- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is “very concerned” about reports that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to possibly aid in its war against Ukraine, said Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief’s spokesperson, on Sunday.
- Europe will need to rethink its support of Ukraine if Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Sunday, as the continent “will not be able to bear the burdens of the war alone”. Orban opposes military aid to Ukraine and supports Trump in the election, believing he shares his views and would negotiate a peace settlement for Ukraine.
