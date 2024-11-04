Nigeria president orders release of minors charged over protests

At least 30 minors were charged with treason and inciting a military coup after they took part in August protests against the rising cost of living.

Nigeria’s president has directed that all minors detained during protests against the rising cost of living in August be freed and treason charges against them dropped, Information Minister Mohammed Idris has said.

“The president has directed that these children, these minors, be released immediately,” Idris said on Monday.

At least 76 people, including 30 minors, were charged with treason and inciting a military coup after they took part in deadly August protests against economic hardship.

The minors’ arraignment sparked public outrage and criticism of the government after they were paraded in court last Friday.

Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has led to several protests in recent months that demand better opportunities and jobs for young people.

In August, protesters rallied in Abuja, the commercial capital Lagos and several other cities to show discontent with economic reforms that have led to rampant inflation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation in Nigeria.

Rights group Amnesty International said at least 22 people died during the demonstrations in clashes with security forces.

President Bola Tinubu has since vowed to pursue the changes, which he says are needed to keep the economy afloat.

In addition to the severe financial crisis, Nigerians are living with widespread insecurity that has damaged the farming sector, with armed gangs kidnapping residents and schoolchildren for ransom in the north.