Rights group calls for release of minors charged over Nigeria protests

Scenes of young Nigerians fainting while in court in the capital Abuja sparked uproar from politicians, civil society.

The Nigerian government is facing increasing pressure to drop charges against dozens of minors amid an uproar over detention conditions since they were arrested over their alleged participation in protests against the high cost of living.

A total of 76 people, including 30 children, were arraigned on Friday and charged with 10 felony counts, including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance and mutiny.

The minors ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Scenes of the young Nigerians fainting while in court in the capital, Abuja, sparked an uproar from politicians and civil society. They have been under detention for three months following their arrests in August.

“The footage reveals minors, some so weak that they could barely stand, others fainting from sheer exhaustion and lack of nourishment,” said politician Peter Obi, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 presidential election.

Amnesty International also condemned the minors’ “horrifying detentions for participating in protests against hunger and corruption”, calling it “one of the deadliest attempts to suppress freedom of assembly” so far.

The office of the Nigerian Inspector General of Police denied having subjected the detainees to ill-treatment, saying that medical aid was provided to the defendants.

It said “age does not exempt individuals from facing legal consequences”.

On Friday, police spokesperson Muyiwa Ogunjobi told Nigerian television that “once you are more than seven years old, you can be” arraigned.

The minors were granted bail, and their lawyers said the case would come to trial in January.

On Sunday, The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a Nigerian human rights group, called on President Bola Tinubu to use his “leadership position” to release the minors “within the next 48 hours”.

“These children and other protesters are detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights,” SERAP said in a statement posted on its website.

The group also called on President Tinubu to order an investigation into the “circumstances surrounding the grave violations of the human rights of the children” and other protesters.

Nigeria’s Punch news website reported on Sunday that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi had “commenced” moves to drop the charges against the minors.

Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has led to several large protests in the country in recent months.

In August, at least 20 people were shot dead, and hundreds more were arrested at a protest demanding better opportunities and jobs for young people.