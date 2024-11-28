UK police launch new probe into associates of late Harrods boss al-Fayed

London police say they are investigating associates on suspicion of ‘assisting and facilitating’ sexual abuse.

British police have announced they are investigating associates of late Harrods owner Mohamed al-Fayed on suspicion of “assisting and facilitating” his alleged rape and other sexual abuse of female staff.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service said on Wednesday that it had opened the probe after a renewed public appeal and recent media coverage led to 90 people coming forward with allegations against al-Fayed, who owned the luxury British department store Harrods between 1985 and 2010.

Detectives are also reviewing previous investigations into al-Fayed, the London police force said in a statement.

More than 400 alleged victims or witnesses have alleged wrongdoing by al-Fayed, who died last year aged 94, according to the Justice for Harrods Survivors group.

Al-Fayed, who was the subject of a BBC documentary in September that detailed abuse allegations by 20 women, had denied accusations of sexual assault while he was alive and was not charged with any crimes.

Police have acknowledged receiving allegations against the late Egyptian billionaire, whose business interests also included the Hôtel Ritz Paris and Fulham Football Club, from 21 women before his death.

“This investigation is about giving survivors a voice, despite the fact that Mohamed al-Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution,” said Commander Stephen Clayman of the Specialist Crime Command.

“However, we are now pursuing any individuals suspected to have been complicit in his offending, and we are committed to seeking justice.”

Clayman said the force was determined to regain public trust following “past events” that had damaged confidence in its approach.

“We encourage anyone who has information or was affected by al-Fayed’s actions to reach out to us. Your voice matters, and we are here to listen and to help,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police referred itself to the independent police watchdog after two alleged victims made complaints about the handling of investigations into al-Fayed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) probe relates to investigations from 2008 and 2013.