Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,005

These were the key developments on the 1,005th day of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubble from recent Russian shelling in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region of Ukraine piles up amid continuing bombardment [Florent Vergnes/AFP]
Published On 25 Nov 2024

Here is the situation on Monday, November 25:

Fighting

  • Russia’s air defence systems destroyed seven Ukrainian missiles overnight over the Kursk region, Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on his Telegram channel.
  • Falling debris from destroyed Ukrainian drones sparked a fire at an industrial facility in Russia’s Kaluga, according to regional governor Vladislav Shapsha. He said there were no injuries and that three drones were destroyed.
  • Russian forces captured a British mercenary, who identified himself as James Scott Rhys, who is fighting with the Ukrainian army in Russia’s Kursk region, a security source told Russia’s RIA Novosti state news agency.
  • Air defences were in operation in Kyiv in response to a new Russian drone attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
  • Ukraine’s air defences had earlier downed 50 of 73 Russian drones launched on various targets, the Ukrainian military said.

Politics and diplomacy

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on its Western partners to concentrate their efforts on helping provide an air defence system to protect people.
  • Russia will soon name Alexander Darchiev, currently head of the Foreign Ministry’s North American department, as its new ambassador to Washington, the Kommersant newspaper reported.
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has slammed the “renewed threat” of antipersonnel landmines, days after the US said it would supply the weapons to Ukrainian forces battling Russia’s invasion.
  • Ukraine has shown journalists fragments of the Russian missile used to strike the city of Dnipro last week, after Moscow said it had tested its new Oreshnik hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that allows those who sign up to fight in Ukraine to write off unpaid debts worth almost $100,000, the government announced.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

