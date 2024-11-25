Gang recruitment of children in Haiti rises by 70 percent: UN

Haitian gangs increasingly target children, using them as informants, fighters, and forced labor, says UNICEF report.

An unprecedented number of children have been recruited by gangs in Haiti, the UN agency for the protection of children (UNICEF) has said, underscoring a worsening protection crisis in the violence-ridden Caribbean island.

In a report released on Monday, UNICEF said the recruitment of minors increased by 70 percent last year.

“Children in Haiti are trapped in a vicious cycle – recruited into the very armed groups that are fueling their desperation, and the numbers are growing,” said UNICEF executive director and Inter-Agency Standing Committee principal advocate for Haiti, Catherine Russell. “This unacceptable trend must be reversed by ensuring children’s safety and welfare are prioritized by all parties.”

The report comes as violence in Haiti shows no sign of abating with poverty deepening and turmoil increasing amid political instability. Gangs, which control 85 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince, aim to seize total control of the city.

Young boys are often used as informers “because they’re invisible and not seen as a threat”, said Geeta Narayan, UNICEF’s representative in Haiti. Some are given weapons and forced to participate in attacks. Girls, meanwhile, are forced to cook, clean and even used as so-called “wives” for gang members.

“They’re not doing this voluntarily,” Narayan said. “Even when they are armed with weapons, the child here is the victim.”

In a country where more than 60 percent of the population lives on less than $4 a day and hundreds of thousands of Haitians are starving or near starvation, recruiting children is often easy.

One minor who was in a gang said he was paid $33 every Saturday, while another said he was paid thousands of dollars in his first month in a gang operation, according to a UN Security Council report.

“Children and families are becoming increasingly desperate in some cases because of the extreme poverty,” Narayan said.

If children refuse to join a gang, gunmen often threaten them or their families or simply abduct them.

Gangs also prey on children who are separated from their families after they are deported from the Dominican Republic, which shares a border with Haiti on the island of Hispaniola.

“Those children are increasingly the ones targeted,” Narayan said.

Gangs are not the only threat as a vigilante movement that began last year to target suspected gang members gains momentum.

UNICEF said children “are often viewed with suspicion, and risk being branded as spies or even killed by vigilante movements. When they defect or refuse to join the violence, their lives and safety are immediately at risk.”

A video posted on social media last week after gangs attacked an area around an upscale community showed the body of a child lying next to an adult who also was slain. Police said at least 28 suspected gang members were killed that day as residents armed with guns and machetes fought side-by-side with officers.

The gangs that recruit the most children are 5 Segonn, Brooklyn, Kraze Barye, Grand Ravine and Terre Noire, according to the UN report.

Usually, new recruits are ordered to buy food and are given money to “buy friends” as gangs observe them. Then, they participate in confrontations and are promoted if they kill someone, for example. After two or three years in the gang, the recruit becomes part of the entourage if they prove they are not a spy, read the report.

Recruitment is surging as many schools remain closed and children become increasingly vulnerable, with gang violence leaving more than 700,000 people homeless in recent years, including an estimated 365,000 minors. Many of them live in makeshift shelters where they are preyed upon by gangs and face physical and sexual violence.

“Criminal groups in Haiti are subjecting girls and women to horrific sexual abuse,” stated a report published Monday by Human Rights Watch.

The report quoted a 14-year-old girl from the capital who said she was abducted and raped multiple times by different men for five days in a house with six other girls who also were raped and beaten.

Human Rights Watch noted that while fighting between armed groups has decreased this year, attacks on Haitians, police and critical infrastructure have increased.

“Criminal groups have often used sexual violence to instil fear in rival territories,” it said.