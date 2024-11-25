Egypt tourist boat sinks off Red Sea, 17 missing

At least 28 rescued after the boat, called Sea Story and carrying 45 people, sinks near the coastal town of Marsa Alam.

Egyptian authorities have rescued 28 people after a tourist yacht capsized off the country’s Red Sea coast on Monday, as search operations continued for at least 17 others, including foreigners.

The boat, Sea Story, was carrying 45 people, including 31 tourists of varying nationalities and 14 crew, on a multi-day diving trip when it went down near the coastal town of Marsa Alam, according to a statement by the Red Sea Governorate on Monday.

Governor Amr Hanafi said some survivors were rescued using a helicopter and have been taken to medical care.

Efforts to locate more survivors were ongoing in coordination with the Egyptian navy and army, officials told Reuters news agency.

The governorate said a distress call was received at 5:30am (03:30 GMT) and that the boat had departed from Port Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday, with plans to return to Hurghada Marina on November 29.

According to Ahram Online, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority had forecast turbulent seas in the Mediterranean and Red Seas, and advised the suspension of all maritime activities on Sunday and Monday.

It also said that wave heights were predicted to reach 4-6 metres (13-20 feet) in the Mediterranean and 3-4 metres (10-13 feet) in the Red Sea.

It was unclear how the vessel got permission to sail amid the inclement weather.

The Red Sea is a popular diving destination renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, key to Egypt’s vital tourism industry.

In 2023, three British tourists went missing and 12 were rescued after a motor boat caught fire off Marsa Alam.

The year 2016 saw one of the worst sea disasters in Egypt, when a boat carrying about 600 migrants sank in the Mediterranean, killing at least 170 people.