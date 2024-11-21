The US vetoed a Gaza ceasefire draft resolution; here are all the other Gaza resolutions the Security Council has voted on.

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza – the fourth time the Biden administration has blocked a ceasefire resolution since last October.

The remaining UNSC’s 14 members voted in favour of the latest resolution to end the war that has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians and turned Gaza into a wasteland.

Only four of the 14 resolutions, which have been proposed over the nearly 14 months of Israel’s war on Gaza, have passed.

How does UNSC voting work?

The UNSC is made up of 15 members, of which five are permanent.

The five permanent members, known as P5 – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – have veto power.

This means any of the P5 members can block a draft resolution, even if backed by others.

Nine out of the 15 members need to vote in favour of a resolution for it to pass, provided none of the P5 use veto power.

Ten other members are non-permanent ones elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. Since the war has spanned over 13 months, from October 2023 to November 2024, here’s how the non-permanent members have changed:

2024, here’s how the non-permanent members have changed: October to December 2023: Gabon, Ghana, Mozambique, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland.

Gabon, Ghana, Mozambique, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland. January 2024 to present day: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Guyana, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland.

Here’s how UNSC member states have voted on the 14 resolutions proposed since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023:

October 16, 2023, draft resolution

Result: Not passed

Not passed Proposed by: Russia

Russia Main points: Humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, release of all Israeli captives taken on October 7, access to humanitarian aid and safe evacuation of civilians.

Humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, release of all Israeli captives taken on October 7, access to humanitarian aid and safe evacuation of civilians. Votes in favour: UAE, Russia, Mozambique, Gabon, China

UAE, Russia, Mozambique, Gabon, China Votes against: US, UK, France, Japan

US, UK, France, Japan Abstentions: Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania

Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania Read more here.

October 18, 2023, draft resolution

Result: Not passed

Proposed by: Brazil

Brazil Main points: Humanitarian pauses to allow unhindered aid into Gaza, condemnation of violence against all civilians and the rescission of Israel’s evacuation order.

Humanitarian pauses to allow unhindered aid into Gaza, condemnation of violence against all civilians and the rescission of Israel’s evacuation order. Votes in favour: 12 in total: China, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania, Mozambique, Gabon, UAE, France, Japan

12 in total: China, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania, Mozambique, Gabon, UAE, France, Japan Abstentions: Russia, UK

Russia, UK Vetoed by : US

: US Read more here.

October 25, 2023, draft resolution

Result: Not passed

Proposed by: Russia

Russia Main points: Israel immediately cancels its evacuation order for northern Gaza.

Israel immediately cancels its evacuation order for northern Gaza. Votes in favour: 4 in total: China, Gabon, Russia and UAE

4 in total: China, Gabon, Russia and UAE Abstentions: Switzerland, Mozambique, Malta, Japan, Ghana, France, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania

Switzerland, Mozambique, Malta, Japan, Ghana, France, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania Vetoed by: US, UK

Read more here.

October 25, 2023, draft resolution

Result: Not passed

Proposed by: US

US Main points: Humanitarian pause to allow aid into Gaza, backing the “inherent right of all states” to “self-defence” and for Hamas to release all its captives.

Humanitarian pause to allow aid into Gaza, backing the “inherent right of all states” to “self-defence” and for Hamas to release all its captives. Votes in favour: 10 in total: US, UK, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Albania, Gabon, Malta, Japan

10 in total: US, UK, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Albania, Gabon, Malta, Japan Votes against: UAE

UAE Abstentions: Brazil, Mozambique

Brazil, Mozambique Vetoed by: Russia, China

Russia, China Read more here.

November 15, 2023 resolution

This was the first UNSC resolution to pass, more than a month after the beginning of the war.

Proposed by: Malta

Malta Main points: Urgent and extended humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza and medical evacuations, establishment of corridors throughout Gaza to allow safeguarding of civilians, return of Israeli captives.

Urgent and extended humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza and medical evacuations, establishment of corridors throughout Gaza to allow safeguarding of civilians, return of Israeli captives. Votes in favour: 12 in total: China, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania, Mozambique, Gabon, Malta, UAE, Japan

12 in total: China, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania, Mozambique, Gabon, Malta, UAE, Japan Abstentions: US, UK, Russia

US, UK, Russia Read more here.

December 8, 2023, draft resolution

Result: Not passed

Proposed by: UAE

UAE Main points: Immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Votes in favour: 13 in total: Russia, China, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania, Mozambique, Gabon, Malta, UAE, Japan

13 in total: Russia, China, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania, Mozambique, Gabon, Malta, UAE, Japan Abstentions: UK

UK Vetoed by: US

US Read more here.

December 22, 2023, resolution

Result: Passed

Proposed by: UAE

UAE Main points: Create the conditions for a sustainable suspension of hostilities, release of captives, unhindered humanitarian aid access.

Create the conditions for a sustainable suspension of hostilities, release of captives, unhindered humanitarian aid access. Votes in favour: 13 in total: UK, China, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania, Mozambique, Gabon, Malta, UAE, Japan

13 in total: UK, China, France, Switzerland, Ghana, Ecuador, Brazil, Albania, Mozambique, Gabon, Malta, UAE, Japan Abstentions: US, Russia

US, Russia Read more here.

February 20, 2024, draft resolution

This was the first resolution vote since several non-permanent members were rotated in the UNSC.

Result: Not passed

Proposed by: Algeria

Algeria Main points: Immediate humanitarian ceasefire and immediate and unconditional release of all captives.

Immediate humanitarian ceasefire and immediate and unconditional release of all captives. Votes in favour: 13 in total: Russia, China, France, Algeria, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Guyana, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland

13 in total: Russia, China, France, Algeria, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Guyana, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland Abstentions: UK

UK Vetoed by: US

US Read more here.

March 22, 2024, draft resolution

Result: Not passed

Proposed by: US

US Main points: Imperative for an immediate and sustained ceasefire.

Imperative for an immediate and sustained ceasefire. Votes in favour: 11 in total: US, UK, France, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland

11 in total: US, UK, France, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland Votes against: Algeria

Algeria Abstentions: Guyana

Guyana Vetoed by: Russia, China

Russia, China Read more here.

March 25, 2024, resolution

Result: Passed

Proposed by: The 10 non-permanent UNSC members.

The 10 non-permanent UNSC members. Main points: Immediate ceasefire during Ramadan, leading to a lasting, sustainable ceasefire. This was when two weeks were left of Ramadan.

Immediate ceasefire during Ramadan, leading to a lasting, sustainable ceasefire. This was when two weeks were left of Ramadan. Votes in favour: 14 in total: Russia, China, UK, France, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland

14 in total: Russia, China, UK, France, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland Abstentions: US

US Read more here.

April 18, 2024, draft resolution

Result: Not passed

Proposed by: Algeria

Algeria Main points: For Palestine to gain full membership in the UN.

For Palestine to gain full membership in the UN. Votes in favour: 12 in total: Russia, China, France, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Ecuador, Malta

12 in total: Russia, China, France, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Ecuador, Malta Votes against: UAE

UAE Abstentions: UK, Switzerland

UK, Switzerland Vetoed by: US

US Read more here.

June 10, 2024, resolution

Result: Passed

Proposed by: US

US Main points: Ceasefire over three phases: phase one being the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners over six weeks, phase two being the permanent end to hostilities and phase three being a multi-year plan for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Ceasefire over three phases: phase one being the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners over six weeks, phase two being the permanent end to hostilities and phase three being a multi-year plan for the reconstruction of Gaza. Votes in favour: 14 in total: US, China, UK, France, Algeria, Sierra-Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Guyana, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland

14 in total: US, China, UK, France, Algeria, Sierra-Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Slovenia, Guyana, Ecuador, Malta, Switzerland Abstentions: Russia

Russia Read more here.

November 20, 2024, draft resolution