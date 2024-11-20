Sharp rise recorded in landmine casualties in 2023, warns report

Civilians, including children, make up 84 percent of landmine casualties, with the highest numbers last year in Myanmar.

The number of people killed or wounded worldwide by landmines and explosive remnants of war surged in 2023, according to a new report.

There were more than 5,700 casualties last year, the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor group said in its annual report published on Wednesday. The highest number was reported in Myanmar, while significant tolls were also recorded in Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The global total marks a rise of about 1,000 compared with the previous year. At least 1,983 people were killed and 3,663 injured across 53 countries. Civilians made up 84 percent of the victims, with children accounting for 37 percent, the report said.

Just over 1,000 casualties were reported in Myanmar, which is not party to the Mine Ban Treaty. Syria, which had for the previous three years the highest number of annual casualties, came next. More than 500 casualties were recorded in both Afghanistan and Ukraine.

“Landmines are inherently indiscriminate weapons, meaning that, by design, it is not possible for the mine to be deployed to target a specific person,” read the report. “Hence, casualties can occur among whoever triggers the mine, whether a child or a soldier, as well as anyone nearby.”

The report notes that not all landmine-related deaths and injuries are documented, suggesting the actual figures could be higher.

Alongside Myanmar, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are accused of laying new mines, continuing trends observed in previous years.

These countries have not signed the Ottawa Treaty, an international agreement that bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of antipersonnel mines.

The treaty has banned landmines since 1999, and 164 countries are parties to it. However, major powers including the United States, Israel and Russia are not signed up.

Washington was reported on Wednesday to be ready to provide landmines to Ukraine.

In a statement to the AFP news agency, the ICBL said it condemned “this terrible decision” by the US, and vowed to push for it to be reversed. The lobby group also called on Ukraine to “clearly state they cannot and will not accept these weapons”.

Non-state actors, including armed groups, have also been implicated in the use of landmines in conflict zones such as the Gaza Strip, Colombia, India, Myanmar and parts of Africa’s Sahel region, including Burkina Faso and Mali, according to the report.

The report also stated that landmines continue to be produced or procured in 12 countries, including China, Cuba, Singapore and Vietnam.