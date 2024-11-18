Philippines, US sign military intelligence-sharing deal to counter China

The deal allows for classified information sharing that could benefit a US ally’s defence and streamlines the sale of certain classified technologies.

The Philippines and the United States have signed a military intelligence-sharing deal, in a further deepening of security ties between the two defence treaty allies as they seek to counter a resurgent China.

Secretary of Defense Gilberto Teodoro and his visiting US counterpart Lloyd Austin signed the agreement on Monday during a ceremony at the Department of National Defense (DND) in the Philippine capital, Manila.

The deal, called the General Security of Military Information Agreement, allows for the sharing of classified information that could benefit a US ally’s national defence, and streamlines the sale of certain classified technologies, officials said.

Austin’s visit is his fourth to the Southeast Asian country and likely his last before he relinquishes his post in January when former President Donald Trump returns to the White House.

In a brief statement posted on X, Austin said the US and the Philippines are “committed to deepening our alliance, strengthening regional security, and upholding our shared values in the Indo-Pacific”.

Teodoro did not make any remarks at the signing ceremony, but the DND said the deal was “a critical step to enhance information sharing and deepen interoperability between the Philippines and the US”.

Security engagements between Manila and Washington have deepened under US President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with both leaders eager to counter what they see as China’s aggressive policies in the South China Sea and near Taiwan.

The two countries have a mutual defence treaty dating back to 1951, which could be invoked if either side came under attack, including in the South China Sea. In September, the Philippines also expressed interest in acquiring the US Typhon midrange missile system, which the US brought to the country for joint exercises earlier this year.

In July, the US announced it would provide $500m in military funding to the Philippines. In 2023, Austin also visited the Philippines as the two countries announced a deal allowing US troops access to four more military bases in the country.

China has brushed aside an international ruling that its claims regarding the South China Sea have no legal basis, and has deployed navy and coastguard vessels that Manila says harass its vessels and stop them from accessing some reefs and islands in the waters.

This has led to violent confrontations that have resulted in injuries to Filipino personnel and damage to their vessels in the past 18 months. It has also led to concerns the US could be drawn into an armed conflict due to its defence treaty with the Philippines.

Following the signing of the deal, Austin also held a meeting with Marcos at the Malacanang presidential palace.

The DND said Austin is also due to visit the western island of Palawan on Tuesday for a meeting with officials of the Philippine forces responsible for patrolling the South China Sea.