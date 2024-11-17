Chris Wright, a fracking magnate, has said ‘there is no climate crisis’ and champions fossil fuel production.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Chris Wright, a prominent fracking magnate and outspoken climate change sceptic, to serve as energy secretary in his upcoming administration.

“As Secretary of Energy, Chris will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new ‘Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace,’” Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

Wright, the CEO of Liberty Energy, has long championed fossil fuel production as the cornerstone of economic growth, aligning closely with Trump’s vision of achieving US “energy dominance”.

“Energy is the lifeblood that makes everything in life possible,” Wright posted on X after the announcement. “I am looking forward to getting to work.”

A climate sceptic at the helm

Wright has publicly denied there is a climate crisis. In a past LinkedIn post, he dismissed the idea of a global energy transition, asserting that “there is no climate crisis” and decrying the term “carbon pollution” as misleading.

“There is no such thing as clean energy or dirty energy, all energy sources have impacts on the world both positive and negative,” Wright wrote.

His views are emblematic of Trump’s broader scepticism towards environmental regulations and climate commitments, including the Paris Agreement, which Trump has pledged to abandon once again.

During his election campaign, Trump – who calls climate change a hoax – promised to boost the domestic fossil fuel industry in order to bring down energy prices that have driven inflation.

Wright will devise policy alongside North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, head of the newly created National Energy Council.

“We will DRILL BABY DRILL, expand ALL forms of Energy production to grow our Economy, and create good-paying jobs,” Trump said Friday as he announced Burgum’s appointment.

Wright has repeatedly criticised efforts by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden to encourage the US’s transition to a low-carbon energy model and has downplayed the importance of solar.

Among his immediate priorities could be lifting the yearlong pause on natural gas export permits implemented under President Biden.

His views put him notably at odds with Trump’s key backer and informal adviser Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla, who started the electric car company and invested heavily in solar.

‘Disastrous mistake’

Harold Hamm, a longtime Trump ally and executive chairman of shale giant Continental Resources, lauded Wright’s expertise, stating that his leadership would be crucial in expanding US fossil fuel production. Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, echoed this sentiment, saying Wright’s industry experience “gives him an important perspective” and will help bolster energy exports to US allies.

But environmental advocates have decried the choice. Jackie Wong, senior vice president for climate and energy at the Natural Resources Defense Council, described Wright as “a champion of dirty fossil fuels” and called his nomination “a disastrous mistake”.

“The Energy Department should be doing all it can to develop and expand the energy sources of the 21st century, not trying to promote the dirty fuels of the last century,” Wong said.

The Department of Energy also oversees nuclear security, environmental cleanup of nuclear sites, and groundbreaking scientific research at its 17 national laboratories. Critics worry that Wright’s appointment could overshadow these critical missions.

Controversial figures

Wright’s nomination is part of a broader pattern in Trump’s Cabinet selections, which feature a mix of seasoned conservatives and controversial figures. Other high-profile picks include Robert F Kennedy Jr, a vaccine sceptic, for health secretary, and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, known for her pro-Kremlin rhetoric, for director of national intelligence.

Pete Hegseth, a pro-Israel Fox News host with limited defence experience, was tapped to lead the Pentagon, while former Congressman Matt Gaetz, once investigated for alleged sex trafficking, was picked for the role of attorney general.