Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 996

Here is the situation on Sunday, November 17:

Blasts were heard in Kyiv early on Sunday, reports said, after Ukraine’s air force warned of a major Russian missile attack threat. The head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council reported on the Telegram messaging app that there were many missiles in the air.

Ukraine’s military said its air defence units were trying to repel a Russian air attack on the capital. The Reuters news agency reported that a residential building was on fire after it was hit by Russia.

Polish armed forces said the country has activated its aircraft to ensure that its airspace is secured after Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine.

A drone crashed into a factory workshop in west-central Russia, causing an explosion and injuring one person, the head of the Udmurt Republic said on Sunday. One person with “moderate” injuries was taken to hospital.