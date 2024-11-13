US reiterates support for Ukraine amid uncertainty over Trump stance

Russia rains missiles on Kyiv as US Secretary of State Blinken pledges Biden government will do what it can for Ukraine before leaving office.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to strengthen support for Ukraine before the end of Joe Biden’s presidency in January.

The top US diplomat made the promise during a visit to Brussels on Wednesday, amid ongoing uncertainty over the stance of President-elect Donald Trump on Ukraine’s conflict with Russia and the wider NATO alliance. Shortly before Blinken spoke, Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Kyiv for the first time in months.

The outgoing administration in Washington will “continue to shore up everything we’re doing for Ukraine” in the months before Trump assumes the presidency again, Blinken said.

“President Biden fully intends to drive through the tape and use every day to continue to do what we have done these last four years, which is strengthen this alliance,” Blinken said as he met NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

He also pledged a “firm response” to the deployment of North Korean troops inside Russia to help push back Ukraine’s offensive in Kursk.

Rutte said “Russia has not won” and that the Western military alliance will “have to do more to make sure that Ukraine can stay in the fight” and push Moscow’s forces back.

Blinken also met NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Christopher Cavoli, along with top officials from the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Russia rains missiles on Kyiv

The renewed expressions of support from Ukraine’s Western allies came hours after Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones against Kyiv.

Although drones have targeted Kyiv for weeks, Ukrainian officials said it was the first missile attack on the capital since August.

Air defences intercepted two incoming cruise missiles, two ballistic missiles and 37 drones across the country, Ukraine’s air force said. No casualties or major damage were reported in Kyiv.

Falling debris was reported in the region outside the capital, however, injuring a 48-year-old man and causing a fire at a warehouse, according to the head of Kyiv’s regional administration.

Previous attacks on the capital and other areas of Ukraine have targeted military installations and energy infrastructure, with concern rising that the country could face another cold winter of power shortages.

Following Wednesday’s strike, grid operator Ukrenergo said it would limit electricity supply for businesses due to “significantly” lower power imports and generation.

Private power producer and distributor DTEK said restrictions would apply to the capital, the surrounding region and the regions of Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk.

While North Korean soldiers are reported to be joining the fighting in Kursk, Russian troops are gradually pushing forward on the front line in eastern Ukraine.

Trump said during campaigning that he would quickly end the war even before assuming office in January.

His vice president-designate, JD Vance, has suggested Washington would be in favour of holding the “current line of demarcation between Russia and Ukraine”.

Kyiv and allies fear that it could face demands from Trump to cede territory or lose vital US support.