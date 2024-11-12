Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 991
As the war enters its 991st day, these are the main developments.
Published On 12 Nov 2024
Here is the situation on Tuesday, November 12:
Fighting
- Russian shelling has killed two people in the city of Nikopol in central Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, and injured five more.
- At least one woman was killed and 14 civilians were injured by a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, also in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- A Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire in Russia’s southern Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
- Russian forces captured the settlement of Kolisnykivka in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence.
- Ukraine’s forces are fighting nearly 50,000 enemy troops in Russia’s Kursk region, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine will “considerably strengthen” its positions on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts in the east, where the most active fighting is taking place.
- The European Union has supplied Ukraine with more than 980,000 shells for the war and plans to pass the 1 million mark by the end of this year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
North Korean soldiers in Ukraine
- North Korea has ratified a mutual defence treaty with Russia – signed by the two countries’ leaders in June – which calls for each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack, North Korea’s state media, KCNA, said on Tuesday.
International diplomacy
- The Kremlin dismissed reports that United States President-elect Donald Trump had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “pure fiction.” The denial comes after anonymous sources claimed Trump had told Putin on a call that Moscow should not escalate its war in Ukraine.
- Ukraine’s allies must not “prejudge” how Donald Trump will handle the war there, France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot said, as French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed their support for Kyiv during talks in Paris.
- Forcing neutrality onto Ukraine will not bring a peaceful solution to the crisis with Russia, Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said, adding that Moscow could not be trusted to adhere to any agreement it signs.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies