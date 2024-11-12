Moldova formally protests alleged Russian election meddling

Chisinau accuses Moscow of undermining democratic process and condemned drones flown over its territory.

Moldova has handed a note of protest to the Russian ambassador to Chisinau over alleged interference in its recent elections.

The foreign ministry in Chisinau said in a statement on Tuesday that it turned over the “note of firm protest” in relation to the “illegal and deliberate interference” to envoy Oleg Ozerov during a meeting at its offices. Moldova has accused Russia of seeking to influence its recent presidential election and referendum on joining the European Union.

Russia sought to affect results and delegitimise the democratic process, the ministry complained.

Chisinau accused Russia of organising ineligible voting, bribery, and security threats in a bid to influence the votes.

Moscow denies trying to sway the election, which was narrowly won by pro-Western President Maia Sandu, aided by votes from Moldovans outside the country.

Moldova also narrowly voted in favour of inserting a clause in its constitution to define EU membership as a goal.

Russia has maintained that the votes were unfair and does not view Sandu as the legitimate president.

The pivot toward the West by Moldova, formerly part of the Soviet Union, has led to worsening relations with Russia in recent years.

The European bloc, along with the United States, have backed Moldova’s assertions that Russia tried to interfere in the country’s elections.

Violation

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reported that it used the meeting to strongly condemn a violation of its air space by two alleged Russian drones on Sunday.

“The competent institutions of our country possess clear information indicating that the drones were launched by the Russian Federation,” the ministry said.

“The ambassador was warned that such aggressive incursions constitute a serious violation and an unfriendly act by the Russian Federation, as these drones endanger the lives of citizens.”

Ozerov denied he had been summoned by the ministry, suggesting that the meeting was mutually agreed.

“The conversation made it possible to clarify issues related to our acute and complex bilateral relations,” the Russian ambassador said.

Ozerov said there was no evidence the drones were Russian and that Moscow did not fly drones through countries neighbouring Ukraine.

No casualties were reported after Moldova said it found two Russian “decoy” drones crashed in two villages after a Russian drone attack on Ukraine.