Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 990
As the war enters its 990th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 11 Nov 2024
Here is the situation on Monday, November 11:
Fighting
- Russian air attacks killed at least five people in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, regional Governor Vitaly Kim said on Telegram, a day after Moscow and Kyiv launched record overnight drone attacks on each other.
- One person was killed and at least 18 others, including five children, were wounded in a separate Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, according to Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov.
- In the last 48 hours, Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, more than any previous single nighttime attack during the conflict.
- Russia also said it had downed 34 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, the largest attempted attack on the capital since the start of the war in 2022.
- Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) stopped an attempt by Ukraine to hijack a Russian Mi-8MTPR-1 electronic warfare helicopter, Russian news agencies reported, citing the press service of the FSB.
- Moldova said two Russian “decoy” drones that are used to mislead Ukrainian air defences during attacks violated Moldovan airspace and crashed deep inside its territory, endangering the population.
- The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had captured the village of Vovchenko in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region where the army has been making advances in recent weeks. The village is 5km (3 miles) from the strategic city of Kurakhove in Donetsk.
Politics and diplomacy
- US President-elect Donald Trump has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and advised him not to escalate the Ukraine war, according to the Reuters news agency. The subject of the call was not immediately revealed.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow saw “positive signals” from Trump’s position on Ukraine, while warning it was difficult to predict how he would behave in office.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told Reuters that reports Kyiv was informed in advance of a phone call between Trump and Putin were false.
- Trump has also spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by phone, Berlin said, adding they “agreed to work together towards a return to peace in Europe”.
- Outgoing US President Joe Biden will urge the US Congress and the incoming Trump administration not to walk away from Ukraine as that could instigate more instability in Europe, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
- Sullivan also said the Biden administration will spend its remaining $6bn of Ukraine funding before Trump’s presidential inauguration in January, warning of the global risks of ending US support for Kyiv.
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss ways to help Ukraine, after Trump’s election raised concerns of reduced US support for the war against Russia, which Downing Street described as a “barbaric invasion”.
- Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that strength and diplomacy must work together to bring the Russian war in Ukraine to an end, and to ensure that such a conflict does not happen again in the future.
- Russia should face justice for war crimes committed in Ukraine under any future peace deal and pay for the destruction it has wrought, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies