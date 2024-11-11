Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth concedes defeat in parliamentary election

Opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam looks set to take over the post of prime minister for a third time.

Pravind Jugnauth, the incumbent prime minister of Mauritius, has conceded defeat in the parliamentary election, saying his political alliance is headed for a major loss.

“L’Alliance Lepep is heading towards a huge defeat. I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” Jugnauth, serving as prime minister since 2017, told reporters on Monday.

Final results have yet to be officially released, but opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam looks set to take over as prime minister for the third time at the head of his Alliance of Change coalition.

Voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect legislators for the 62 seats in parliament for the next five years, from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances. The party or coalition to receive more than half the seats in parliament will also win the prime minister’s post.

Only last month, Jugnauth, 62, was celebrating a historic deal with the United Kingdom to regain sovereignty over the Chagos Islands following a long-running dispute. But the campaign was overshadowed by an explosive wire-tapping scandal, when secretly recorded phone calls of politicians, diplomats and journalists were leaked online.

During a sometimes-heated campaign, both camps promised voters they would take measures to improve the lives of Mauritians who face cost-of-living difficulties despite strong economic growth.

Turnout in Sunday’s vote was strong at about 80 percent, according to provisional estimates by the election commission. Sixty-two seats were up for grabs under a first-past-the-post system, with the remaining eight allocated under what is dubbed the “best loser” system.

Voters had voiced concern about the continued political and economic durability of one of the richest and most stable democracies in Africa.

Both Jugnauth and Ramgoolam are members of the dynasties that have dominated politics in Mauritius since it became independent from the UK in 1968.

Ramgoolam, 77, is the son of Seewoosagur Ramgoolam – who led Mauritius to independence – and served as prime minister between 1995 and 2000 and again from 2005 to 2014.

On Sunday, he had voiced optimism that his bloc would win. “We are heading towards a big victory tomorrow. The people are waiting for this liberation,” he told reporters.

The majority-Hindu nation has seen substantial stability and growth since independence, building an economy based on tourism as well as financial services and textile manufacturing.

Gross domestic product per capita in 2022 was more than $10,000, according to the World Bank. But analysts have highlighted growing concerns about governance and corruption.

The island is renowned for its spectacular palm-fringed white beaches and turquoise waters, attracting 1.3 million visitors last year.