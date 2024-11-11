At least 30 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli tanks enter Nuseirat

Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza calls on international organisations to protect the facility from attacks.

At least 30 people have been killed across Gaza by Israeli military attacks as tanks entered the western side of the Nuseirat refugee camp in a new incursion.

Health officials at al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, the central Gaza Strip, said 20 people were killed in a series of air and ground attacks overnight and into Monday, including one that hit a tent encampment.

In the northern town of Beit Lahiya, which Israeli forces have besieged since the beginning of October, medics said four people were killed in an Israeli air attack.

Others were killed in an air attack in Gaza City.

Medics also said three medical workers were injured at Kamal Adwan Hospital near Beit Lahiya due to fire from an Israeli drone.

Reporting from Deir el-Balah, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum said the hospital has appealed to international institutions to provide protections in light of the Israeli attacks.

“Since the early hours of this morning, there has been a wide intensification of attacks in the north of the Gaza Strip, in particular in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital and also on the central market in Gaza City,” Azzoum said.

“These areas have been witnessing new evacuation orders that have been passed and issued by the Israeli military,” he added.

Since the war began last year, at least 43,603 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

Israel’s attacks on the enclave began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that killed 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Palestinian state not ‘realistic’

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar rejected calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state on Monday, claiming that it was not a “realistic” goal, adding that a Palestinian state would be a “Hamas state”.

Saar’s comments come after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said “security and stability” in the region could only be achieved with the establishment of “sovereignty and independence on the land of the Palestinian state”.

Arab and Muslim countries condemned “horrific and shocking crimes” committed by Israel during its war in Gaza during a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the leaders condemned “in the strongest terms” the Israeli army’s actions in the enclave.

The statement denounced “the crime of genocide … especially in the northern Gaza Strip during the past weeks”, citing torture, executions, disappearances and “ethnic cleansing”.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also said during the summit that the kingdom “categorically” rejects the “genocide against the brotherly Palestinian people”.

He urged the international community to also stop Israel from attacking Iran to respect Iran’s sovereignty.