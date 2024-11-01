Mauritius blocks social media until after election amid wiretapping row

The leak of audio tapes that preceded the ban involved politicians, journalists and even foreign diplomats.

Mauritius has cut access to all social media platforms until November 11, a day after its upcoming general election.

The move on Friday came amid a wiretapping scandal, and even as the opposition raised the alarm about an alleged ploy by the governing party to avoid defeat at the polls.

The Indian Ocean island nation’s communications regulator ordered all internet service providers to suspend access to social media until November 11 in response to “illegal postings”.

The office of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said the restrictions were necessary to preserve national security and integrity, following the publication of “certain” audio clips.

“A crisis committee is currently meeting to contain the existing risks as soon as possible,” the office of Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said in a statement.

EMTEL, one of the three telecom operators in the country, confirmed it was implementing the directive and warned that “the user experience will be progressively disrupted”.

The Netblocks Internet Observatory also confirmed that Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X were not accessible.

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics show multiple social media platforms have been restricted in #Mauritius; the incident comes as authorities order ISPs to suspend access until after elections later this month, on grounds of national security after the leaking of “certain” audio clips pic.twitter.com/mRGqlR4Xsu — NetBlocks (@netblocks) November 1, 2024

The blocks have come after some 20 conversations involving high-ranking politicians, police, lawyers, journalists and members of civil society have been leaked on social media – mainly on TikTok – since mid-October.

Even cases concerning foreign diplomats were involved, with private calls featuring British High Commissioner Charlotte Pierre also appearing to have been leaked.

Another leak involved the police commissioner apparently asking a forensic doctor to alter a report on a person who died after being beaten in police custody. The audio leak prompted a judicial investigation.

But the opposition in Mauritius said the ban was a political move aimed at avoiding defeat in the November 10 election, with the prime minister looking to extend his rule and hold his party’s parliamentary majority.

“The outgoing government knows quite well that it’s heading towards a defeat. As such it is using all means to stay in power,” said Navin Ramgoolam, leader of the Alliance for Change party and Jugnauth’s main challenger.

Another member of the coalition said the opposition is discussing potential legal moves and is ready to act politically as it seeks to prevent the re-election of the Militant Socialist Movement.

Those opposed to the suspension of social media platforms also noted that the shock ban would negatively affect media organisations and political parties and people who heavily rely on Facebook and other outlets for news and communications.

The former CEO of Mauritius Telecom, Sherry Singh, was arrested later on Friday along with three other suspects as part of the investigation into the leaks, the AFP news agency cited unnamed police sources as saying.

Details of the charges were not immediately available.

#Mauritius: five journalists have been targeted by wiretapping, as revealed by leaked conversations that have been posted on social media since 18 October. RSF is concerned about this development & calls for an independent investigation.👇https://t.co/4l8Y2ap2X4 pic.twitter.com/cBfmJPjrb4 — RSF (@RSF_inter) October 24, 2024

Mauritius-based political analyst Jocelyn Chan Low told the Reuters news agency that the wiretapping scandal would influence the outcome of the poll.

“There is a popular outcry on many alleged scandals which are still unsolved and which have been the focus of these leaks,” he said.