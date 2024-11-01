Kenya’s Kithure Kindiki sworn in as deputy president after court challenge

Former interior minister replaces Rigathi Gachagua who was sacked after parliament impeached him in October.

Kithure Kindiki has been sworn in as Kenya’s new deputy president after a court lifted orders barring his inauguration following legal challenges by his predecessor, who was impeached by parliament.

On Friday, Kindiki took his oath before the chief registrar following weeks of legal tussles after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua challenged his appointment in court.

President William Ruto, who nominated Kindiki as his deputy, as well as diplomats and more than 100,000 people attended the event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in the capital, Nairobi.

Friday was declared a public holiday for Kindiki’s inauguration.

The senate removed Gachagua from office in October on charges of gross violation of the constitution and stirring ethnic hatred – accusations that he rejected and described as politically motivated.

Ruto named Kindiki, then the interior minister, as Gachagua’s successor within hours of the impeachment.

The high court had put a hold on his inauguration after Gachagua and his supporters filed more than 30 legal challenges to prevent his firing and replacement.

But the stay order was lifted on Thursday, with judges saying that, according to the constitution, the position of deputy president should not remain vacant. Kindiki’s nomination was confirmed by parliament on October 18.

Ruto appointed Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi as interior minister late on Thursday.

Gachagua’s legal battles extended months of political turbulence in East Africa’s largest economy, which began with nationwide protests against unpopular tax hikes in June.

In response to the deadly protests, Ruto added opposition members to his cabinet to create what he called a unity government in July, easing some of the tensions after demonstrators stormed parliament.

The political realignment sidelined Gachagua, who had been a valuable running mate for Ruto during his election campaign, and helped secure a large block of votes from the populous Mount Kenya region.

Gachagua’s impeachment highlighted divisions within the governing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and friction between him and Ruto. He had been accused of insubordination when he opposed the government’s policy of forced evictions during heavy rains that caused flooding and deaths.

Kindiki was also one of the top contenders to be Ruto’s running mate during the 2022 election, but was eventually appointed to the interior ministry after the president took office in September that year.

Before becoming interior minister, the 52-year-old former law professor served as a senator from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.