At least two killed, 30 injured, in latest Russian attacks on Kharkiv

Northeastern city, the second biggest in Ukraine, has been a regular target for Russia since it began its full-scale invasion two-and-a-half years ago.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, have killed at least two people and injured more than 30, including a teenager.

Russian forces dropped about four guided bombs on the northeastern city, about 30km (18 miles) from the border with Russia, on Tuesday afternoon, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One of the bombing attacks killed a man and a woman who were walking along the street, he said, adding that at least three other people were injured.

An earlier attack injured 28 people, including a 16-year-old, Syniehubov said. The authorities were working to verify the type of weapon used in that incident.

Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said a civilian production facility had been hit. Terekhov said there had also been a fire.

Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Last week, a Russian guided bomb attack on the city struck a five-storey apartment block, injuring 10 people.

There were several attacks on the city in September.

Three people were killed when a Russian guided bomb hit an apartment building as world leaders were due to meet at the United Nations in New York.

And dozens were hurt after a Russian missile struck a shopping mall and a sports centre at the beginning of the month.

Ukraine also reported that civilians were killed in Russian attacks on the south and east of the country on Tuesday.

The head of the southern Zaporizhia region, Ivan Fedorov, said a 71-year-old man was killed in a drone attack as he travelled in his car in the village of Prymorske, which is on the Dnipro river south of the regional capital and close to the front line.

A woman who was with him in the car was admitted to hospital, Fedorov said.

In the east of the country, where the fighting is most intense, officials said that a Russian attack killed one person and injured six others in the town of Kostiantynivka.

The head of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, said Moscow’s forces had dropped “three guided aerial bombs on the town, hitting two residential buildings”.