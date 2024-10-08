BREAKING,
News

John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton win Nobel Prize in Physics 2024

A view of the sign for the Nobel Prize in Physics in the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm
A view of the sign for the Nobel Prize in Physics in the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm [Tom Little/Reuters]
Published On 8 Oct 2024

John Hopfield, from the United States, and Canadian-Briton Geoffrey Hinton won the Nobel Prize in Physics for their pioneering work in the field of machine learning, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced.

The scientists were honoured “for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks”, the jury said on Tuesday.

More to come…

Source: Al Jazeera

