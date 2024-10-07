Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 955

Here is the situation on Monday, October 7, 2024.

For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine.

This is urgently needed. In Kharkiv, I saw the damage from Russian airstrikes and heard frequent air raid alarms.

The rest of the 24 jets will follow in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/Oq6IbxQyWP

