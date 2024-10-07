Calls for ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon as world marks October 7 anniversary

Pro-Palestine demonstrations held across the world to mark a year of Israel’s genocide in Gaza as the conflict expands to Lebanon.

Tens of thousands of people have rallied around the world, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon as Israel’s genocide against Palestinians completes a year.

Protesters gathered in dozens of cities on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel, as Israeli forces continue their operations in Gaza and Lebanon, raising fears of a wider regional war.

In New Zealand, pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who gathered on Monday outside Auckland’s TVNZ public television demanding a ceasefire, clashed with followers of a far-right fundamentalist Christian group, Destiny Church.

According to The New Zealand Herald, 35 police officers were at the scene to separate the rival groups. One protester was pepper-sprayed as police attempted to break the commotion that spilled over onto the road near TVNZ, according to the report.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand will continue to call for a ceasefire, restraint and de-escalation, “not for retaliation and reprisal”.

“There is simply no military action that will reduce regional tensions and conflict,” Luxon said, calling for a “two-state solution” to end the conflict.

In Australia, crowds gathered outside the country’s largest mosque in Lakemba, a suburb of Sydney, before an afternoon rally.

Participants were seen waving Palestinian flags and standing on the footpath and the street which was blocked off for the event, according to The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

People in Pakistani cities also held rallies and demonstrations to express solidarity with Palestinians on the first anniversary of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Different political and religious groups organised a string of events in the commercial capital, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Hyderabad, and other cities.

Thousands of citizens, including students, women and children, came out of their homes, offices and schools to participate in the demonstrations.

A memorial event was also held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, as dozens of participants sang songs and raised slogans against the war in Gaza.

Other vigils, ceremonies and protests are planned later on Monday after a weekend of similar events across the world.

In the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, more than 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the US Embassy on Sunday, demanding that Washington stop sending weapons to Israel.

In Morocco, tens of thousands of protesters gathered in the capital, Rabat, waving Palestinian flags and calling to break off diplomatic ties with Israel, which the kingdom normalised in 2020.

Thousands also marched in support of Gaza and Lebanon in cities across Turkey, including Istanbul and Ankara.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Lebanon, warning of the risk of an “even larger war”.

Thousands also marched through New York’s Times Square on Saturday, some carrying pictures of people killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. In Washington, DC, a man set himself on fire as more than 1,000 people demonstrated outside the White House, demanding an end to US military aid to Israel.

Marches were also reported over the weekend in several European cities.