Mohamed Muizzu arrives in India on first state visit since he came to power last year as he aims to improve strained ties.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has embarked on his first visit to India since coming to power last year, as he aims to repair diplomatic ties with Asia’s third-largest economy amid an economic crisis back home.

Muizzu, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, will hold meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian officials during his five-day trip.

The two sides will focus on “strengthening bilateral cooperation and further enhancing the longstanding relationship between the two nations,” the president’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

Ties were strained after Muizzu asked India to remove its soldiers from the island nation as he called New Delhi’s influence a threat to the country’s sovereignty. Leading up to the 2023 elections, Muizzu’s Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) had promised to expel Indian soldiers deployed in the island nation to help in humanitarian and medical evacuations.

Muizzu travelled to Turkey and China on state visits seen as a snub to New Delhi. This was a break from the past tradition of Maldivian presidents making India their first port of call.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar welcomed Muizzu to New Delhi on Sunday. In a statement, he said he was confident the visit and talks with Modi on Monday would give “a new impetus” to the “friendly ties” between the two countries.

Pleased to call on President @MMuizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment to enhance 🇮🇳 🇲🇻 relationship. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties. pic.twitter.com/UwDjnCZ0t6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 6, 2024

Anti-India rhetoric toned down

New Delhi withdrew its troops in March but did not close the diplomatic channel as it is wary of China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean, including in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

The Maldivian president was invited to Modi’s inauguration as prime minister in June while Foreign Minister Jaishankar visited Male in August in the first high-level between meeting the two sides since Muizzu’s election late last year.

India has invested close to $1.5bn in various infrastructure projects in the archipelago nation.

Since coming to power, Muizzu has also toned down his anti-Indian rhetoric and has stated that he would not disrupt the regional balance by replacing Indian forces with Chinese troops.

“President Muizzu remains committed to enhancing bilateral ties with nations that play a crucial role in the development and growth of the Maldives,” his office said while announcing the Delhi visit.

Muzzu’s diplomatic outreach comes as the country’s foreign reserves have dropped to a record low and the island nation’s credit rating has been downgraded by Moody’s.

The archipelago – known for its white sand beaches, with tourism accounting for nearly a third of its economy – is also strategically placed halfway along key east-west international shipping routes.

Male signed a raft of infrastructure, energy, marine and agricultural deals with China when Muizzu visited Beijing in January.