Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 953

Here is the situation on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Romania has recovered fragments of a Russian drone from a canal in the Danube Delta near the Ukrainian border, the defence ministry said. Romania shares a 650km (400-mile) border with Ukraine and has had Russian drone fragments stray into its territory repeatedly over the past year.

Russia has knocked out about 80 percent of critical infrastructure in the town of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in Ukraine’s east, as Russian soldiers slowly advance. Serhiy Dobriak, Pokrovsk’s military administration head, said Russian forces were about 7km (4 miles) from the town.