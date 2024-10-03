Singapore’s ex-transport minister jailed for 12 months in landmark ruling

S Iswaran sentenced to a year in jail in a rare corruption trial in the city-state that prides itself on a clean image.

A Singapore court has sentenced a former minister to 12 months in prison for obstructing justice and receiving more than $300,000 worth of gifts in the Asian city-state’s first political corruption trial for nearly half a century.

S Iswaran, who was a cabinet member for 13 years and has held the trade, communications and transport portfolios, pleaded guilty last week to four counts of improperly receiving gifts and one of obstructing justice.

The sentence handed down on Thursday was more severe than the six to seven months sought by the prosecution, which presiding judge Vincent Hoong said was “manifestly inadequate” given the gravity of Iswaran’s offences and their impact on public trust.

“Trust and confidence in public institutions were the bedrock of effective governance, which could all too easily be undermined by the appearance that an individual public servant had fallen below the standards of integrity and accountability,” he said in sentencing Iswaran.

The case has shocked Singapore, which prides itself on having a well-paid and efficient bureaucracy as well as strong and squeaky-clean governance. It was among the world’s top five least corrupt countries last year, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

The last cabinet minister charged with corruption was Wee Toon Boon, who was found guilty in 1975 and jailed for accepting gifts in exchange for helping a businessperson. Another cabinet minister was investigated for bribery in 1986 but died before charges were filed.

The investigation of Iswaran, 62, caused a stir in the Asian financial hub and centred on allegations that, while transport minister, he accepted expensive gifts from businessmen that included tickets to English Premier League football matches, the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix, London musicals and a ride on a private jet.

The value of those totalled more than $400,000 Singapore dollars ($308,880), according to the prosecution.

Iswaran faced a huge media scrum as he arrived in court on Thursday and declined to answer questions. He showed no emotion during the court session.

The judge allowed him to remain on bail for the next few days and begin his jail term on Monday.

Iswaran had initially said he was innocent and would fight to clear his name but pleaded guilty last week to the five charges put before the court.

The former minister faced a total of 35 charges, two of which were corruption-related but were later amended to charges of receiving gifts while a public servant.

The attorney general’s chambers last week said they made amendments because of litigation risks involved in proving the corruption charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Iswaran was arrested in July last year and was accused of taking kickbacks from businessmen including property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. Iswaran was an adviser to the Singapore Grand Prix’s steering committee, while Ong owns the rights to the race.

Ong has not been charged with any offence and has issued no public comment on the allegations. The attorney general’s chambers last week said it would decide whether to take action against Ong soon.

Judge Hoong in his ruling said there was a higher level of culpability when a public servant holds high office that wields greater influence over business transactions.

His trial comes just over four months after Singapore installed new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after Lee Hsien Loong stepped down after 20 years.

It also risks damaging the reputation of the ruling People’s Action Party before general elections expected to be held by November next year.