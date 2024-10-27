The former president claims it was an attempt to kill him as the ruling socialist party factions struggle for power ahead of 2025 polls.

Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales says shots were fired at his vehicle on Sunday amid rising political tensions within the ruling socialist party factions. Morales and his former economy minister and current President, Luis Arce, are engaged in a power struggle ahead of next year’s polls.

In a radio interview, Morales said two vehicles intercepted him on the road and fired upon his car, claiming a bullet passed “centimetres” from his head. “I don’t know if they were soldiers or police,” Morales said.

He added, “This was planned. The idea was to kill Evo.”

Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, posted a video on Facebook taken from inside his moving car. The video shows him sitting in the front passenger seat and reveals at least two bullet holes in the windshield. The driver appeared to have been injured, though was still driving the vehicle.

Deputy Security Minister Roberto Rios said the government will investigate the alleged attack on Morales, adding that police ‘have not executed any operation’ against the former president.

“As authorities in charge of state security, we are obliged to investigate any report, whether it is true or false,” Rios said.

Sunday’s incident comes amid rising tensions with Morales’ supporters blocking highways in central Bolivia and security forces and police attempting to clear them. The situation risks sparking further unrest in a nation already facing an economic crisis.

On Saturday the government criticised the former president for “destabilising” the country with two weeks of road blockades that have disrupted the supply of food and fuel nationwide. The government stated he was trying to “interrupt democratic order”.

In a statement the government also claimed that some groups allied with Morales were armed and warned of potential violence, noting that 14 police officers had been wounded while attempting to break up the blockades.

At least 44 protesters were arrested on Friday when more than 1,700 police officers were deployed to dismantle the roadblocks. Fourteen police officers were injured, according to the government.

Morales, 65, who held office from 2006 to 2019, is the main opponent of Arce, 61. They both belong to the same Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party. But the two leaders have clashed over the last year, part of a power struggle ahead of the 2025 presidential elections.

The country is also grappling with dwindling gas production, depleted foreign currency reserves and rising inflation, which is adding pressure on the ruling party and increasing political infighting.

Morales is also facing allegations that he had relationships with minors. He was formally summoned by regional prosecutors to testify in the case but did not appear, and now faces an arrest warrant.

Morales strongly denies the accusations. He has described the investigation against him as “yet another lie” and claims he is the victim of judicial persecution led by the government.