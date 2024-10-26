Rival sides claim victory in Georgia’s key elections

Rival exit polls release different projections for general election, with official results showing ruling party ahead.

Georgia’s governing party and the opposition groups have claimed victory in the key parliamentary elections, each pointing to different exit poll numbers, while all eyes remain on the results that will determine the future path of the former Soviet republic.

One of the surveys showed the governing Georgian Dream party winning comfortably while two other polls projected the pro-West opposition to win a majority.

The union of four opposition alliances received a combined 51.9 percent of the vote, with the governing Georgian Dream party on 40.9 percent, according to an exit poll commissioned by a pro-opposition TV station from US pollster Edison Research.

An exit poll by the Georgian Dream-supporting Imedi TV channel showed the governing party winning 56 percent.

The central electoral commission said the ruling party won 53 percent of the vote, with 70 percent of precincts counted.

Final turnout in the election was 58.94 percent, the commission added.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the party’s reclusive billionaire founder and onetime prime minister, claimed victory.

“It is a rare case in the world that the same party achieves such success in such a difficult situation – this is a good indicator of the talent of the Georgian people,” Ivanishvili said just minutes after polls closed.

“I assure you, our country will achieve great success in the next four years,” Ivanishvili said.

In power since 2012, Georgian Dream has shifted in the past two years towards pro-Russian rhetoric and has drawn the ire of its Western allies for what they cast as its increasingly authoritarian bent.

Fraud claims

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili – a one-time ally of the ruling party turned fierce critic whose powers are mostly ceremonial – and independent domestic election monitors had alleged Georgian Dream was engaged in widespread vote-buying and other forms of electoral abuse in the lead-up to the vote.

Georgian Dream did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The opposition also claimed victory and said it was on course to win a majority. Early results were due imminently and fuller results should be announced within hours.

“European Georgia is winning with 52 percent despite attempts to rig elections and without votes from the diaspora,” Zourabichvili said on X.

Georgia’s four main opposition blocs are deeply divided, and it is unclear if they will be able to work together if they deprive Georgian Dream of its majority.