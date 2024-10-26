Dozens killed by paramilitary RSF in Sudan’s Gezira, aid groups say

UNICEF calls for more international attention to ‘the forgotten crisis’ as about 25.6 million people face acute hunger.

Dozens of civilians have been killed and thousands displaced in Sudan’s Gezira state, aid groups said, after several days of attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A union of doctors and a youth group said the RSF attacked several villages and towns in the east-central state of Gezira, looting and vandalising public and private properties, and leaving dozens dead, The Associated Press news agency reported on Saturday.

RSF attacks in al-Sireha, a village in Gezira state, continued for three days, with 50 people killed in one day alone, according to aid groups that have been tracking the deaths and publishing the list, seen by Al Jazeera.

A network of activists from the area told the AFP news agency that the death toll from Friday’s attack was at least 50, while the Sudan News (sudanakhbar) website reported that as many as 124 people have been killed and 200 wounded so far.

Sudan plunged into conflict in April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo broke out in a conflict that has so far displaced more than 10 million people, according to data from the United Nations, and created one of the worst global humanitarian crises.

Since September, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been pursuing a major offensive to retake areas in and around the capital, Khartoum, from the control of the RSF.

In al-Sireha alone, RSF fighters killed at least 50 people and wounded 200, the Resistance Committees, a network of youth groups tracking the war, told the AP late on Friday.

In the village of Saqiaah, at least 12 other people were killed, the group said.

It confirmed the number of casualties to AFP on Saturday, adding that since the attack on Friday morning, rescue workers and villagers have been unable to evacuate the wounded “due to the bombing and snipers” from the RSF.

The Sudan Doctors Union said the RSF advances had turned areas in eastern Gezira into “a brutal war zone”.

‘Forgotten crisis’

Ted Chaiban, deputy head of UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency, called for more international attention to “the forgotten crisis” in Sudan.

In an interview with AP on Friday, Chaiban said the war has created “one of the most acute crises in living memory” with more than 14 million people forced to flee their homes, plunging Sudan into the world’s largest displacement crisis.

“We’ve never in a generation seen these types of numbers,” he said.

About 25.6 million people – more than half of Sudan’s population – are expected to face acute hunger this year due to the conflict.

The UNICEF and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, are calling for unimpeded access to people in need across the country.

The war has been marked by atrocities such as mass rape and “ethnic cleansing”, which the UN said amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, particularly in the western region of Darfur, which has been facing a bitter onslaught by the RSF.