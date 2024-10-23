UK and Germany seal defence deal as they eye Russian threat

The first defence pact between the two nations comes as British government pushes a reset with Europe.

The United Kingdom and Germany have signed off on a bilateral defence pact, with an eye on countering the growing security threat from Russia, among others.

The deal, sealed on Wednesday, sees Europe’s two largest spenders pledge to co-operate on exercises on NATO’s eastern flank amid concerns over a possible escalation of the war in Ukraine. It also marks a step in the British government’s push to reset relations with its European peers.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said the deal, named the Trinity House Agreement, would bolster Europe’s ability to defend itself.

“We share the same threats: war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, growing Russian aggression. We share the same values: democracy, individual freedom, rule of law,” he said.

His German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, said the deal would “strengthen … the European pillar of NATO”.

“The US will shift their focus more to the Indo-Pacific,” he noted.

The deal comes as the war launched by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 grinds on.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and its European allies are anxious about the outcome of November’s US presidential election, which could impact US financial and military aid.

The two defence officials also expressed concern over reports that North Korean troops are being deployed to support Russia’s invasion.

Broader deal on the way

Britain’s Labour government, which took power after elections in the summer, is seeking to reset ties with Europe on various issues.

The UK government had pledged a security deal with Germany within six months of winning power, and the ministers said a broader bilateral accord is anticipated in early 2025.

Under the deal reached on Wednesday, German submarine-hunter aircraft are expected to operate “periodically” from a Scottish military base to patrol the North Atlantic.

The two NATO allies will also work together to develop new weapons with greater range and accuracy than existing long-range missile systems, such as the Storm Shadow, which Britain provided to Ukraine.

The countries will collaborate on armed vehicles and land-based drones while also working to equip German Sea King helicopters given to Ukraine with modern missile systems.

They will also collaborate more closely to protect vital underwater cables in the North Sea.

German defence giant Rheinmetall is expected to open a factory producing artillery gun barrels using British steel, creating at least 400 jobs.

Although the deal – the first of its kind between the two nations – is bilateral, its signing means that Britain, Germany, and France all have defence agreements with each other now, opening the door for possible further cooperation.

In 2010, Britain signed the Lancaster House Treaties with France. Germany and France agreed on the Aachen Treaty, which came into effect in 2020.