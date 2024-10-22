Hezbollah claims responsibility for drone attack on Netanyahu holiday home

Hezbollah spokesman also acknowledges that some of the group’s fighters have been taken captive by the Israeli military.

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a drone attack last week on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s holiday residence in Caesarea in northern Israel.

“The Islamic Resistance claims responsibility for the Caesarea operation and targeting Netanyahu’s home,” the head of Hezbollah’s media office, Mohammad Afif, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

One of three drones launched from Lebanon hit Netanyahu’s holiday residence on Saturday. His spokesperson said the prime minister was not in the vicinity at the time of the attack and there were no casualties.

Afif said that if in the previous attack Netanyahu was not hurt, “the coming days and nights and the [battle]fields are between us.” Afif appeared to be hinting that Hezbollah might carry out similar attempts in the future.

He also said there would be no negotiations with Israel while fighting continues and acknowledged that some Hezbollah fighters have been taken captive by the Israeli military.

“Israel does not adhere to the ethics of war, and we hold it responsible for the safety of our prisoners in its custody,” Afif said.

In response to Israel’s targeting of the Hezbollah-linked financial firm al-Qard al-Hassan, Afif said Hezbollah “had anticipated such … an aggression and has taken all precautions and will do everything that is necessary to fulfil its obligations towards depositors”.

After Saturday’s drone attack on Netanyahu’s house, Israel launched several air attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs and has continued to since.

On September 23, Israel launched an intense bombardment of Lebanon and later sent in ground forces after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges of fire with Hezbollah.

More than 2,500 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.