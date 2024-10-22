EU observers say ‘unjustified alteration’ of Mozambique election results

Presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane accused security forces of killing his lawyer, Elvino Dias, over the weekend.

European Union poll observers have noted the “unjustified alteration” of some results in Mozambique’s general election, amid accusations by a leading opposition candidate that the government killed his lawyer.

The developments on Tuesday came a day after Mozambicans gathered to protest against alleged fraud in the October 9 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“The European Union Election Observation Mission [EU EOM] … has noted irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results at polling station and district level,” said a statement from the EU observers.

They urged election authorities in the Southern African country to conduct the counting of ballots “in a transparent and credible manner, ensuring the traceability of polling station results”.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane accused security forces of killing his lawyer, Elvino Dias, over the weekend.

“This was a crime committed by the Defence and Security Forces. There’s no doubt about it. The special forces killed Elvino [Dias],” said Mondlane, who accused security forces of firing at Dias 25 times.

“There is a price on my head,” Mondlane also added.

Dias, who was preparing to submit a case to the constitutional court contesting early election results showing the ruling Frelimo party ahead in the polls, was killed in the early hours of Saturday.

He was in a car in Maputo with Paulo Guambe, from the Podemos party which backs Mondlane, when they were surrounded by vehicles and both were shot dead, witnesses said.

‘Restraint’

In its statement on Tuesday, the EU observers urged “utmost restraint by all”.

“In view of the social tensions and electoral-related violence witnessed in recent days, the EU EOM reiterates its condemnation of the killings of Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe,” it said.

On Monday, the United States condemned the killings of Dias and Guambe, said US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller.

“We join the calls made by all four of Mozambique’s national political parties in urging a swift and thorough investigation. Those responsible for these crimes must be held accountable,” Miller added.

The US is the largest bilateral donor to Mozambique, providing more than $560m in assistance annually, according to the State Department.

The African Union and Mozambique’s former colonial ruler Portugal also condemned the killings.

Official election results are expected in Mozambique this week.

Mondlane, 50, told his supporters to “paralyse the country” on Thursday and Friday to protest against what he predicted would be “profoundly false” results.

On Monday, he had called for a general strike and was among a group of protesters in the capital, Maputo, who were dispersed by police with tear gas.

Frelimo has been in power since Mozambique gained independence from Portugal 49 years ago. President Filipe Nyusi, 65, is stepping down after two terms his party’s candidate, 47-year-old Daniel Chapo, was widely expected to win the election.

Electoral violence is not uncommon in the country of 35 million. Last year, several people were killed in clashes after local elections were won by Frelimo.