Israel ‘demolished’ watchtower in latest attack on UN Lebanon peacekeepers

UNIFIL says Israeli forces ‘deliberately’ damaged one of its positions in southern Lebanon.

United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon have said the Israeli army “deliberately” damaged one of their positions in southern Lebanon, in the latest incident reported by the force that remains deployed in all of its positions.

An Israeli “army bulldozer deliberately demolished an observation tower and perimeter fence of a UN position” in southern Lebanon, the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement, adding that its forces remain in all positions “despite the pressure being exerted”.

“We remind the [Israeli forces] and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” the statement said.

It called on Israel to stop breaching UN positions, which is considered “a flagrant violation of international law”.

Israel had recently claimed that the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was attacking Israel from positions located in close proximity to posts of the UN peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon – an accusation that Hezbollah denies.

On Wednesday, UNIFIL said that an Israeli tank had fired on one of its watchtowers in southern Lebanon.

This came after UN peacekeepers in Lebanon had come under fire several times days before, with at least four soldiers injured.

Last week UNIFIL said two Israeli tanks “destroyed” the main gate at one of its positions in southern Lebanon and “forcibly entered the position”.

Israel has fired on several front-line UNIFIL positions since it launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon in early October, claiming it aims to dismantle the infrastructure of Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese group that has been trading fire with the Israeli army in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel’s strikes have been widely condemned, including by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said that attacks against UN peacekeepers were a violation of international law and “may constitute a war crime”.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he demands Guterres get UNIFIL troops out of “combat zones”, alleging that their presence was providing a “human shield” for Hezbollah.

But the UN maintains that the mission – with members from 50 countries – is not going anywhere.

UNIFIL has monitored the border region between Israel and Lebanon since 1978. More than 10,000 troops from more than 50 countries have been deployed to the mission.

Netanyahu has been pushing for the removal of UN peacekeepers as Israel escalates its attacks in southern Lebanon.