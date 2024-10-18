Maduro ally freed in US prisoner exchange joins government cabinet

Colombian businessman Alex Saab will become new industry minister, in latest cabinet change since contested election.

Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro freed in a prisoner exchange with the United States last year, will join Venezuela’s government as the new industry minister.

Maduro announced on Friday that Saab, a Colombian businessman previously jailed in the US on money laundering charges, would replace Pedro Tellechea in the position.

Tellechea said in a social media post that he had made the “difficult decision” to resign due to “health problems that require my immediate attention”.

The change marks the latest cabinet change for Maduro, who reshuffled his cabinet in August amid political turmoil after a contested election the opposition maintains Maduro lost, despite his claims of victory.

Maduro said on the messaging app Telegram that Saab would help implement the “development of the entire industrial system of Venezuela” under a “new economic model”.

Saab was returned to Venezuela in December 2023 after being exchanged for 10 US prisoners held in Venezuela. That deal was part of a general easing of tensions between Washington and Caracas, which included promises from the Maduro government that free elections would be held.

Maduro’s victory in July was certified by the country’s electoral authorities and high court. But election oversight groups, human rights organisations, regional leaders, and the Venezuelan opposition have all cast doubt on Maduro’s claims, and the government has not released data that could substantiate its claims.

Pre-election polling had shown Maduro on track to lose to the opposition by an overwhelming margin, and the government has led a harsh crackdown on dissent in the months since the election.