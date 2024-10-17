Zelenskyy vows to fight on even if allies do not support ‘victory plan’

Ukrainian president is trying to rally support for his country amid uncertainty over future of US backing.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will continue to fight on against Russia’s invasion even if its Western allies do not support his “victory plan”.

Speaking during a visit to Brussels on Thursday, Zelenskyy made clear he plans to press ahead with a second peace summit and announced a new deal signed with Greece to train and equip more F-16 fighter jet pilots.

“Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Greece has been providing military support to Ukraine, including material and technical assistance, as well as training,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media, where he posted images of him shaking hands with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

“Greece is ready to continue meeting Ukraine’s most urgent defence needs,” the Ukrainian leader said. “It will also provide additional resources to accelerate F-16 training for our pilots and technicians.”

I met with the President of the European Council @CharlesMichel. The key topic of our discussions was the presentation of the Victory Plan, and we look forward to the EU’s active role in its implementation. We also talked about Peace Formula implementation, continued defense… pic.twitter.com/I0UAVdk9aU — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 17, 2024

He also said he met with European Council President Charles Michel to discuss his plan for victory and would later talk with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy outlined details of a plan he believes can secure victory when he addressed the Ukrainian parliament.

He said the plan has five parts. At its core is a proposal for a fast-track process for Ukraine to join NATO.

“If we start implementing this victory plan now, we may be able to end the war no later than next year,” he said.

He announced his tactics after failing to secure substantial new support in a series of meetings last week with European allies.

Zelenskyy is also aware of the great uncertainty presented by November’s elections in the United States.

US President Joe Biden has said the West has to “support Ukraine on its path to membership to both the EU and to NATO”, and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been similarly strong in her language.

But Republican candidate Donald Trump, whom polls show to be in a very tight race with Harris, has been much less supportive.

Instead, the former US president has repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and was reported last week to have spoken with the Russian leader at least seven times since he left office in January 2021.

At his election rallies, Trump often brags that he could secure a peace deal within 24 hours although critics believe any such arrangement would require Zelenskyy to leave large swaths of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands.