US hails Israeli announcement of killing Sinwar, calls for Gaza ‘day after’

Biden and Harris say Sinwar’s death, which is yet to be confirmed by Hamas, brings the Gaza war closer to an end.

United States President Joe Biden has congratulated Israel on its announcement of killing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, calling it “a relief” for Israel and a step towards ending the Gaza war.

Biden also said on Thursday that the claimed assassination of Sinwar, which Hamas has not confirmed, was an opportunity for a “political settlement” to the conflict.

“This is a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world,” Biden said in a statement after Israeli officials announced they had killed Sinwar and confirmed identity.

“Today…proves once again that no terrorists anywhere in the world can escape justice, no matter how long it takes,” he said.

Biden added that the US helped Israeli forces “locate and track” Sinwar, along with more of Hamas’ leaders.

Sinwar became the head the group’s political bureau after his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in July in an attack widely blamed on Israel.

“Sinwar was a critical figure operationally, militarily and politically for Hamas,” said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, referring to his claimed killing as an “opportunity”.

“He had in fact consolidated control of both the political and military wing under his singular leadership in recent weeks and months and so this is a very significant event.”

Sinwar, who spent two decades in Israeli prison, had been a top target for Israel since the October 7 attack, which Israel says he masterminded.

US says ‘opportunity for a day after’

US officials said Sinwar’s death removed an obstacle to ending the Gaza war, in which Israeli forces have killed over 42,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

“There is now the opportunity for a ‘day after’ in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a zbetter future for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” said Biden.

Sullivan, aboard Air Force One with Biden, added, “Sinwar was more interested in causing mayhem and chaos and death than in actually trying to a achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal.”

Hamas has repeatedly said that it supports a ceasefire deal that would see an end to the war and the release of Israeli captives in Gaza as well as Palestinian prisoners. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue fighting until “total victory.”

Biden spoke with Netanyahu later on Thursday.

“The US president commended the [Israeli military] for its excellent operation,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement. “Both leaders agreed that there is an opportunity to advance the release of the hostages and that they would work together to achieve this objective.”

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, addressing the press during a campaign stop in Wisconsin, also said Sinwar’s death means “it is time for the day after to begin.”

However, the US administration’s optimism for ending the war stood in stark contrast with Netanyahu’s assertion that Israel’s “mission” in Gaza was not yet complete.

“There’s this continuous delusion on the part of the United States that this incredible violence, this horrific death and destruction will suddenly open the way for paradise in the Middle East,” Al Jazeera’s senior political correspondent Marwan Bishara said.

He predicted that “with the killing of Sinwar, the war will continue to expand and deepen and become even more violent.”