Israel claims Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

Israel has said that its forces have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Thursday that Sinwar has been killed on Wednesday in southern Gaza.

“After completing the process of identifying the body, it can be confirmed that Yahya Sinwar was eliminated,” the Israeli military said.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz also said that Sinwar had been killed.

The Israeli military had been checking to confirm Sinwar’s identity after it said that its forces in Gaza had killed three people.

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli claims.

