Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills over 90, injures dozens

More than 90 people have been killed and 50 wounded after a fuel tanker exploded in northwestern Nigeria, according to police.

The explosion took place on an expressway in Taura, in Jigawa state, as dozens of people rushed to the vehicle to collect the fuel, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The residents were scooping up fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” Lawan Adamu told The Associated Press news agency.

