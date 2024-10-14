Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 962

Here is the situation on Monday, October 14, 2024:

Some 30,415 people, including nearly 8,000 children, have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine due to shelling and attacks, Russia’s human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said, adding that the evacuees have been placed in nearly 1,000 temporary accommodation centres across the country.

Russian glide bombs have struck a concentration of Ukrainian troops near the border of Russia’s western Kursk region, the Russian defence ministry said. The attack was directed against “a strongpoint and concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel”, and the bombs were delivered by a Russian Su-34 warplane, the statement added.

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces have taken control of the village of Mykhailivka in eastern Ukraine, and are advancing towards the important logistics hub of Pokrovsk.