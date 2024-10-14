Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 962
As the war enters its 962nd day, these are the main developments.
Here is the situation on Monday, October 14, 2024:
Fighting
-
Some 30,415 people, including nearly 8,000 children, have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine due to shelling and attacks, Russia’s human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said, adding that the evacuees have been placed in nearly 1,000 temporary accommodation centres across the country.
-
Russian glide bombs have struck a concentration of Ukrainian troops near the border of Russia’s western Kursk region, the Russian defence ministry said. The attack was directed against “a strongpoint and concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel”, and the bombs were delivered by a Russian Su-34 warplane, the statement added.
-
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces have taken control of the village of Mykhailivka in eastern Ukraine, and are advancing towards the important logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
-
The Ukrainian military said in its daily report that its troops repelled 36 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk area, including near Mykhailivka.
Politics and diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused North Korea of sending not only weapons but also soldiers to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.
- US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Germany next week, a government source said, to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East expected to be high on his agenda.
- Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman has urged international organisations to respond to an allegation that several Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed in Russia’s Kursk region.
Economy
-
Russia’s broker Investitsionnaya Palata, which is organising an asset swap scheme to free up frozen funds for Russian and foreign investors, announced that it had managed to sell another 2.54bn roubles ($26.51m) worth of securities to non-resident investors. This was in addition to 8.1m roubles ($84,153) worth of securities bought out in the first round of the exchange, which ended on August 13.