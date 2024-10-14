India furious as diplomats declared ‘persons of interest’ in Canada probe

New Delhi says it rejects the ‘preposterous imputations’, alleging the claims are part of Canadian PM Trudeau’s ‘political agenda’.

The Indian government has strongly rejected Canada’s decision to declare India’s ambassador to Ottawa and other diplomats as “persons of interest” in an investigation, reigniting a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader last year.

India-Canada relations have been tense since September 2023 when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had credible evidence to link Indian agents to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil earlier that year.

Nijjar supported a Sikh homeland in the form of an independent Khalistani state and was designated by India as a “terrorist” in July 2020.

India has repeatedly denied the allegation that its agents killed him, challenging Canada to share evidence to back its claim.

On Monday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement it had “received a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are persons of interest” in the ongoing investigation. Canada has not commented publicly on the matter.

But the ministry’s statement said India “strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government” and reiterated Canada has not provided any proof “despite many requests from our side”.

“This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains,” the statement added.

“India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats,” said the statement.

New Delhi also alleged the Trudeau government “has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada”.

Canada pulled out more than 40 diplomats from India in October 2023 after New Delhi asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence.

In June this year, a committee of Canadian parliamentarians named India and China as the main foreign threats to its democratic institutions, based on input from intelligence agencies.

India’s envoy in Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, called the report politically motivated and influenced by Sikh separatist campaigners.

Earlier this year, Trudeau said he hoped India would “engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter”.

Soon after Canada’s allegation, the United States claimed that Indian agents were involved in an attempted assassination plot of another Sikh separatist leader in New York in 2023, and said it had indicted an Indian national who was working at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.

The assassination plots against Sikh separatist leaders in Canada and the US have tested their relationship with India, as the Western nations hope to forge deeper ties with New Delhi to counter China’s rising global influence.