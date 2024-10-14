France’s Marine Le Pen questioned in court at EU embezzlement trial

Marine Le Pen and her RN party have been accused of using European Parliament money to pay staff in France between 2004 and 2016.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has strongly denied committing any wrongdoing at a Paris court as she and her National Rally (RN) party stand trial over the suspected embezzlement of European Parliament funds.

The nine-week trial is a critical juncture for Le Pen, expected to be a strong contender in France’s next presidential election in 2027. A guilty verdict could significantly affect her political career and aspirations.

Le Pen, 56, took to the stand on Monday in the first of three expected days of testimony in the trial, which comes almost a decade after initial investigations began.

Le Pen, the RN itself, and 24 others – including party officials, employees, and former lawmakers – have all been accused of using European Parliament money to pay staff in France.

The party leader and her co-defendants have denied the charges, saying the money was used legitimately.

In court, Le Pen argued that she believed a European Parliament member’s role was as much to push their party’s politics in France as it was to work on legislation in Brussels.

“I’m telling you very clearly: I absolutely don’t feel I have committed the slightest irregularity, the slightest illegal move,” she said.

She detailed her vision of the role that MEPs play, including various examples such as meeting with voters and attending major events.

“The aide works for his MEP and [therefore] can work for his MEP for the benefit of the party,” she explained.

“I believe it’s a mistake from the European Parliament not to perceive it this way,” she added.

The judge presiding over the case said she was unsatisfied with Le Pen’s answers.

‘Fake jobs’

The European Parliament has estimated the damage from the alleged crimes to be 3.5 million euros ($3.8m).

The alleged fake jobs system that triggered the trial was first flagged in 2015 and covers parliamentary assistant contracts between 2004 and 2016.

Prosecutors say the assistants worked solely for the party outside parliament. Many could not describe their day-to-day work, and some never met their supposed MEP boss.

A bodyguard, a secretary, Le Pen’s chief of staff and a graphic designer were all allegedly hired under false pretences.

If Le Pen and her co-defendants are found guilty, they could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to one million euros ($1.1m) each.

A guilty verdict could also result in penalties including a loss of civil rights or ineligibility to run for office, which would affect Le Pen’s goal of becoming France’s president in the 2027 election.

The trial is scheduled to last until November 27.