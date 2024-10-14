China starts new round of war games near democratic Taiwan

Beijing begins manoeuvres in areas to north, south and east of island, days after President Lai’s first National Day speech.

China’s military has started a new round of war games with ships and aircraft near Taiwan, just days after the self-ruled democratic island marked its National Day.

The exercises, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, were taking place in “areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan island” Captain Li Xi, the spokesman for the Chinese military’s Eastern Theatre Command, said on Monday.

He added that the drills were “focusing on subjects of sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas” and would also involve an “assault on maritime and ground targets”.

The drills were a “legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity”, he added, giving no date for their conclusion.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence expressed its strong condemnation of China’s “irrational and provocative act” and said it had “dispatched appropriate forces to respond accordingly to protect freedom and democracy, and defend the sovereignty” of Taiwan.

In recent years, China has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan, which it claims as its own. The latest drills come just days after the island’s President William Lai Ching-te gave his first National Day address, promising he would resist any “annexation or encroachment” and that Beijing had no right to represent the island’s 23 million people.

“It was widely anticipated that the PLA [People’s Liberation Army] would conduct military exercises following Lai’s National Day speech,” Bonnie Glaser, the managing director of the German Marshall Fund’s Indo-Pacific programme, told Al Jazeera. “The drills have the effect of demonstrating to the domestic audience that the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] has the resolve to defend Chinese territory. They are also intended to warn Taipei and Washington not to cross Beijing’s red lines.”

‘It will pass’

Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control and said the drills were a warning to the “separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces”.

It has condemned Lai, who was elected in January and took office in May, as a “separatist” and previously staged military exercises, Joint Sword-2024A, three days after his inauguration.

Lev Nachman, a professor of political science at the National Taiwan University in Taipei, said China’s actions were no surprise.

“While military threats are no small matter, we all knew the PRC [People’s Republic of China] would respond to Lai’s Double Ten Day speech with military threats of some sort,” Nachman wrote on X. “There is no need to panic or overreact. We all saw this coming. It will pass quickly.”

In his speech on October 10, Lai had also appeared to reach out to Beijing, expressing hope for “healthy and orderly dialogue and exchanges”, and urging Beijing to use its influence to help resolve conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

China’s state-run Global Times, in an analysis of the speech published on Sunday, quoted analysts describing Lai’s speech as a “poison pill wrapped in cellophane”.

Beijing has sought to erase Taiwan from the international stage, blocking it from global forums and poaching its few remaining formal diplomatic allies.

With reporting from Erin Hale in Taipei