Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson win 2024 Nobel economics prize
Published On 14 Oct 2024
Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson have won the 2024 Nobel economics prize “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity”, says the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the final prize to be given out this year and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).
Source: Al Jazeera